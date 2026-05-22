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Mexico vs Ghana LIVE: Start time and how to watch! International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Mexico face Ghana in the 2026 international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Brian Gutierrez of Mexico and Antoine Semenyo of Ghana.
© Daniel Bartel/Christian Kaspar-Bartke /Getty ImagesBrian Gutierrez of Mexico and Antoine Semenyo of Ghana.

Mexico face Ghana in the final stretch of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, with less than four weeks remaining before the tournament begins. To fine-tune the squad, the team managed by Javier Aguirre will play three friendly matches designed to test the roster and build momentum ahead of the global competition.

[Watch Mexico vs Ghana live in the USA on Fubo]

In their first outing, Mexico come from a mixed run of results in the last international window, collecting two hard-fought draws against top opposition. Mexico drew 0-0 against Portugal and 1-1 against Belgium, results that left mixed feelings but also showed competitive strength against elite European sides.

On the other hand, Ghana arrive with inconsistent form despite securing their place at the World Cup after topping CAF Qualifying Group I with 8 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The Black Stars, led by Carlos Queiroz, suffered back-to-back defeats in recent friendlies, falling 5-1 against Austria and 2-1 against Germany, raising questions ahead of their clash with Mexico.

Mexico vs Ghana head to head history

El Tri holds a perfect record in friendly matches against the Black Stars.

October 14, 2023: Mexico 2 - 0 Ghana
June 28, 2017: Mexico 1 - 0 Ghana
March 26, 2008: Mexico 2 - 1 Ghana
March 1, 2006: Mexico 1 - 0 Ghana

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Ghana will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT: 7:00 PM)

Watch this International friendly match between Mexico and Ghana live in the USA on Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and ViX.

Mexico and Ghana clash in international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Ghana in a key World Cup 2026 preparation fixture, with both teams looking to test their squads ahead of the tournament. El Tri aim to build momentum at home, while Ghana arrive to sharpen their competitive edge.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Ghana battle it out today.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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