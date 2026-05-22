Mexico vs Ghana LIVE: Start time and how to watch! International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Mexico face Ghana in the 2026 international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Mexico face Ghana in the final stretch of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, with less than four weeks remaining before the tournament begins. To fine-tune the squad, the team managed by Javier Aguirre will play three friendly matches designed to test the roster and build momentum ahead of the global competition.

[Watch Mexico vs Ghana live in the USA on Fubo]

In their first outing, Mexico come from a mixed run of results in the last international window, collecting two hard-fought draws against top opposition. Mexico drew 0-0 against Portugal and 1-1 against Belgium, results that left mixed feelings but also showed competitive strength against elite European sides.

On the other hand, Ghana arrive with inconsistent form despite securing their place at the World Cup after topping CAF Qualifying Group I with 8 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The Black Stars, led by Carlos Queiroz, suffered back-to-back defeats in recent friendlies, falling 5-1 against Austria and 2-1 against Germany, raising questions ahead of their clash with Mexico.