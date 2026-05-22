Is Cale Makar playing tonight for Avalanche vs Golden Knights in Game 3 of 2026 NHL Western Conference Finals?

The spotlight is firmly on Game 3 of the 2026 NHL Western Conference Finals between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, with Cale Makar’s status becoming a key storyline as fans await final lineup confirmation.

Cale Makar is a game-time decision for Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 NHL Western Conference Finals. He remains listed as day-to-day after missing Game 1 of the series.

Without the young star on the ice, the team’s structure changes significantly, forcing adjustments in breakout speed, defensive pairings and power-play execution against a disciplined Vegas forecheck.

The Avalanche will continue to monitor him through pre-game evaluations, while fans await confirmation on whether their top defenseman will be cleared to return or remain sidelined against the Golden Knights.

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Cale Makar injury update ahead of Game 3

Cale Makar is dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury that has already forced him to miss the series opener at Ball Arena, where Colorado fell 4-2 to Vegas and struggled to control transitions without their top blue-liner.

Cale Makar looks on during the first period against the Seattle Kraken (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Avalanche were visibly disrupted in Game 1 without Makar’s presence on the blue line, especially in puck movement and breakout execution against a structured Golden Knights forecheck.

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His absence also impacted their power play efficiency, forcing coach Jared Bednar to rely on deeper defensive rotations and heavier minutes for secondary pairing options as Vegas capitalized on key second-period opportunities.

How Cale Makar’s absence impacts the Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar’s absence significantly weakens the Colorado Avalanche’s defensive structure, breakout speed and power-play efficiency against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In Game 1, Colorado immediately felt the impact of missing their Norris Trophy defenseman, as they struggled to generate clean zone exits and were often trapped under Vegas pressure in a 4-2 defeat.

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Without him, the Avalanche lose their most important transition player — someone who normally drives the puck from the defensive zone and instantly turns pressure into offense.

Reports from Game 1 highlighted how Vegas was able to extend shifts in Colorado’s end, forcing backup defensemen into heavier minutes and disrupting the team’s usual rhythm between Nathan MacKinnon’s line and the blue line.

When could Cale Makar return?

Cale Makar remains officially day-to-day, meaning his return for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is possible but not guaranteed. Current reports indicate the Colorado Avalanche are monitoring his upper-body injury closely.

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Team updates throughout the series have emphasized caution, especially given his workload and importance in all situations — even-strength, power play and penalty kill. In playoff contexts, Colorado avoids rushing him back.

If Makar is not ready for Game 3, the Avalanche are expected to continue relying on depth defensemen while trying to keep the series close enough for his return later in the matchup.