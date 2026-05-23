NY Giants’ Abdul Carter slams Jaxson Dart for introducing Donald Trump at New York rally

There might be trouble brewing within the New York Giants confines after Abdul Carter expressed big disappointment on starting QB Jaxson Dart.

When New York Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared introducing United States President Donald Trump at a rally, he never expected that a teammate of his would slam him publicly, but edge rusher Abdul Carter did it.

Carter posted a reaction to Dart’s appearance saying “Thought this s–t was AI. What we doing man.” The Giants reconvene on Wednesday for the next batch of OTA practices, so the tension will be high.

Publicly supporting Donald Trump is a polarizing action, but Dart is likely surprised that Carter took matters into the public eye. For a team that has made good moves all offseason long, the franchise hopes this doesn’t evolve further.

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Jaxson Dart is poised for a second-year breakout season

Dart only played 12 games during his rookie season. Still, once he got the nod over Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, Dart was electric and gave incredible hope that the Giants found their franchise quarterback.

NOW: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduces President Trump before his speech in New York. pic.twitter.com/3yBEppRAWr — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 22, 2026

Now that John Harbaugh is the head coach, Dart has an even better situation around him to win the Giants plenty of games. He has the tools and the weapons to improve even further.

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Abdul Carter must prove his worth

On the other side, Abdul Carter, who is not happy with Dart right now, must prove his first-round status. His rookie year wasn’t all that stellar. He racked up just four sacks, though he did pressure the quarterbacks 34 times last season.