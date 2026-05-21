NY Giants could be making a mistake by passing on Odell Beckham Jr in 2026

The New York Giants may actually have a role for Odell Beckham Jr. in OTAs and ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Although it isn’t as loud as it once was earlier in the offseason, there’s still a loud buzz around Odell Beckham Jr. and his potential return to the New York Giants ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign. According to a reporter close to the organization in East Rutherford, the G-Men could actually have great use for the veteran wideout—provided he’s fully fit to withstand a full football season.

“If Odell Beckham Jr. is healthy, and everything I heard about his workout with the Giants last month suggests he is, nothing I saw today would indicate that there’s no room for him in this WR group,” Art Stapleton of North Jersey stated on his X account.

The Giants may turn Malik Nabers’ injury into a major opportunity for Malachi Fields and the rest of the wide receivers on the roster. Regardless, they’ve entered organized team activities (OTAs) with a rather thin group, and Beckham Jr. could offer a solution.

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Beckham’s potential role

Beckham Jr.’s return to the Big Apple has often been portrayed as something that could complicate matters, and while it would indeed raise questions about salary cap space and his exact role in John Harbaugh’s offense, the veteran wideout could still provide value simply through his presence.

Odell Beckham Jr. could join the NY Giants in the 2026 NFL season.

In addition to Nabers’ absence, Darius Slayton—the longest-tenured receiver in New York—is sidelined after undergoing sports hernia surgery. The wide receiver’s group could benefit greatly from a veteran voice like Beckham’s, and so could the rest of the locker room.

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Beckham Jr. would obviously benefit as well. After spending the entire 2025 NFL season out of the league, he has plenty left to prove and may need every rep he can get in May if he hopes to make an impact once August and September roll around. The Giants may feel no urgent need to sign Beckham Jr. right now, but they could be wise to prepare for a rainy day. After all, clouds are starting to form over the Manhattan skyline.

NY Giants face trouble in WR room

Indeed, the receiving corps in East Rutherford hasn’t changed much, but the Giants are already facing early concerns in a WR room that still carried question marks to begin with. New York believes it has enough depth to withstand the bumps and bruises that inevitably come with an NFL season, but recent setbacks have served as an early reminder that teams can never have too many options.

Fortunately for the Giants, that lesson arrived early enough for them to act on it. Nabers is sidelined, and although the organization is targeting Week 1 for his return, not even Harbaugh would stake his reputation on that timeline. Harbaugh may be new around town, but he knows his way around the NFL. He understands better than to make promises he may not be able to keep—especially regarding injuries that remain out of his control.

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NY Giants face decision

If the pitch still wasn’t convincing enough, Darius Slayton is expected back by training camp. In the meantime, though, who exactly are Malachi Fields and the rest of the young receivers supposed to lean on for on-field guidance?

If only there were a seasoned candidate available who just so happens to be familiar with both the organization and the new head coach in Bergen County. Whether the New York Giants want to admit it or not, all roads may lead back to Odell Beckham. Passing on him might prove costly.