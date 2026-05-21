John Harbaugh already names a problem NY Giants’ offense needs to fix

Not even a week through the start of organized team activities (OTAs), John Harbaugh has already voiced a concern on an area the New York Giants need to address.

Upon arrival in East Rutherford, John Harbaugh understood he would have much work ahead of him. The New York Giants are a work in progress, and they remain that way through the opening days of organized team activities (OTAs). Although Harbaugh has already identified a glaring issue, there is still a long way to go until the 2026 NFL season.

Dropped passes may be something the team has to work on going forward. At least, that was an aspect that caught Harbaugh’s attention and the Super Bowl-winning coach couldn’t get out of his mind. As he addressed media after practice, he made that clear.

“[In OTAs] the football shouldn’t hit the ground too often,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Dunleavy of New York Post. Considering drops tend to drive coaches crazy—and fans, as well—Harbaugh did come up with a subtle way to let his players know it’s something that needs fixing.

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Giants’ drops in 2025

Though it appears to have been an area New York struggled with during its open-to-the-public practice session, drops were not exactly a headache last season. Considering not much went the Giants’ way in 2025, it is noteworthy that they were far from the worst team in the league at securing possession.

Malik Nabers at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Giants registered 19 drops throughout the 2025 NFL campaign. That is not too bad considering the Jacksonville Jaguars led the league with 45 dropped passes, while the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots had the safest hands with just 13 drops each.

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Big Blue’s receivers dropped just 3.6% of their targets, recording 19 drops on 526 targets. Moreover, 9.4% of the team’s incompletions were the result of dropped passes, with the Giants totaling 203 incompletions overall. The remaining 90.6% can be blamed on the throw or credited to the defense.

NY Giants’ revamped WR room

Even though their numbers from a year ago—actually, just months ago—are quite encouraging, the Giants are looking quite different. Harbaugh has brought in several new weapons, and the wideouts room, as well as the depth additions to the running back and tight end groups, mean these are not the same G-Men from the 2025 NFL campaign.

Furthermore, players like Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Cam Skattebo continue to recover from injuries and were all missing from action during OTAs. Thus, Big Blue’s receiving corps featured new faces, many of whom have yet to prove themselves to the Giants.

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Perhaps the current group is indeed one that has trouble keeping the pigskin off the dirt. If that is the case, it might be wise on Harbaugh’s part to tackle the issue head-on.