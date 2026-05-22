NY Giants extend GM Joe Schoen to silence exit rumors after John Harbaugh’s arrival

After months of uncertainty over his future, Joe Schoen has signed a multi-year extension to stay with John Harbaugh and the New York Giants.

The New York Giants are still making internal moves and keeping busy. Now, they have assured Joe Schoen will stay as the general manager of the team for years to come with a new extension. Hence, he will keep working with John Harbaugh for the foreseeable future.

It was reported just before the 2026 NFL Draft that the Giants could part ways with Joe Schoen soon after the draft ended. However, now those rumors have been put to utter silence, ending a possible route for drama against the team.

The extension, reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN, could possibly come from the good chemistry between Schoen and Harbaugh. This comes despite Harbaugh’s desire to not answer to Schoen. Per Schoen, “We were aligned from Day 1. So, it’s been great. It has been a really good offseason for us.“

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NY Giants are making things right

Bringing a certified winner head coach like John Harbaugh was the first step. Giving him a young, talented core to work with was also key. Jaxson Dart as a quarterback, Cam Skattebo as running back, and Malik Nabers as wide receiver are highly-talented and haven’t got to their primes yet.

Head coach John Harbaugh.

Then, establish a direct line of work with Harbaugh and Schoen is also a great step. Having stability from the front office down to the roster is key for success. The Giants have done everything right so far.

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Schoen’s track record isn’t great, but recent moves might have saved him

It would be a lie to say that Schoen has been hitting home run after home run since being appointed as the Giants GM. He gave an undeserved huge contract to Daniel Jones. Then, as collateral damage, he let star RB Saquon Barkley go to divisional rivals Eagles and have a historic, Super Bowl-winning season.

However, he’s shown a good eye for scouting, drafting good young prospects, especially in the last couple of years. That might have been what saved his job, but he’s got to improve in other areas still.