Raiders’ Klint Kubiak warns running back Ashton Jeanty to brace for intense 2026 workload

Ashton Jeanty is a powerful running back who has already proven his skills with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the club intends to lean on him with an even heavier workload for the 2026 NFL season.

Klint Kubiak has just joined the Las Vegas Raiders and he is unveiling his gameplan already. The head coach has warned Ashton Jeanty to be ready for an intense workload in 2026.

A new era is about to start in Las Vegas. Klint Kubiaks has taken over as head coach, analyzing his new players and even giving intriguing adjectives to some of them as he did with tiught end Brock Bowers.

Now, Kubiak has shifted the focus towards the ground attack. The head coach believes Ashton Jeanty can shine more under his guidance, warning him that a heavier workload is expected for him in 2026.

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“We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton,” Kubiak said, via the team’s official site. “The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be, that’s going to be seen here in practice, OTAs and training camp, but we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him.”

The Raiders must protect Ashton Jeanty

In past years, the running back position has struggled to be regarded as a crucial one. Several players have struggled to secure elite contracts, but fortunately things have changed recently.

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According to rumors, many NFL coaches saw running backs as dispensable, with only a few being completly elite. Ashton Jeanty can be one of those premier RBs, but the Raiders need to protect him.

Las Vegas doesn’t have a great offensive line, causing Jeanty to not being able to shine as expected. While Kubiak has made some changes to the unit upon his arrival, it remains uncertain how efective can it be to open spaces for Jeanty to damage rival defenses.

With Kubiak preparing to use Ashton Jeanty in more ways, it is clear that the former Boise State standout could improve his stats in 2026. Nevertheless, the Raiders must not squezze him out in order to avoid him having a short career as many other running backs whose talents faded away due to an intense workload and no help at all.

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Who sits behind Ashton Jeandy?

Mike Washington Jr. is projected as the primary RB2 behind Ashton Jeanty. Head coach Klint Kubiak views the rookie as a highly capable backup, though Jeanty remains the undisputed workhorse who will command the lion’s share of the carries in the offensive game plan.

“It’s important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we’ve got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don’t know the play-snap percentage, but you look at [49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey, his play-snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”