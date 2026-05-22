NY Yankees make Spencer Jones roster decision as Gerrit Cole nears return

The New York Yankees made a key roster decision on Spencer Jones as Gerrit Cole moves closer to returning, adding clarity to the team’s plans heading into the next stretch of the season.

The New York Yankees made a notable roster move ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, optioning top prospect Spencer Jones back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as ace Gerrit Cole prepares to return from injury. Rookie pitcher Yovanny Cruz was also optioned as the Yankees continue adjusting their roster before Cole’s long-awaited comeback.

The Yankees are expected to activate both Cole and infielder José Caballero before Friday’s matchup with Tampa Bay. “I know he’ll definitely be amped up,” Aaron Judge said about Cole, according to MLB.com. “I think he’s just excited to get back on the mound and pitch in front of this fanbase.”

Jones appeared in 10 games during his first MLB stint after being called up earlier this month when Jasson Dominguez landed on the injured list. The 6-foot-7 outfielder hit .167 with two RBIs, three walks, and 12 strikeouts, while also recording his first stolen base in the majors during Thursday’s loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, coming a day after Jose Caballero offered a promising injury update.

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Cole set for Yankees return after Tommy John surgery

Cole’s expected return marks a major moment for the Yankees rotation. The former Cy Young winner has not pitched in a major league game since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2025.

The Yankees prepare for Gerrit Cole’s return. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

The Yankees have managed to remain competitive despite several injuries throughout the pitching staff, but Cole’s return could provide a massive boost as New York continues battling near the top of the American League standings.

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Manager Aaron Boone recently said Cole had checked “a lot of the boxes” during his rehab outings, including an encouraging final appearance in which his fastball reached nearly 100 mph.

Yankees continue evaluating outfield and infield depth

Jones’ demotion also comes as the Yankees continue sorting through several roster questions. Trent Grisham remains day to day with left knee inflammation, although imaging reportedly showed no structural damage.

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Meanwhile, Caballero’s return adds more flexibility to the infield. Boone recently praised Anthony Volpe’s strong play at shortstop while also noting Caballero’s versatility remains valuable for the team moving forward.