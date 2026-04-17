NY Giants’ probable scenario if RB Jeremiyah Love is not available in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants could be facing one of the most fascinating decisions of the 2026 NFL Draft if the board falls a certain way at No. 5 overall. With multiple high-end prospects available, the franchise may be forced to choose between addressing different layers of the roster rather than locking into a single positional need.

This scenario becomes even more intriguing given the talent coming out of Ohio State, where several prospects could immediately impact the Giants on both sides of the ball. From offensive playmakers to defensive leaders, the options reflect a team still shaping identity moving forward.

According to Mel Kiper Jr., this is a probable scenario at No. 5. “If things fall this way, the Giants will have a tough call to make on three Ohio State prospects. I could see Carnell Tate as the team’s No. 2 receiver opposite Malik Nabers. I could certainly see Sonny Styles quarterbacking the defense from the middle linebacker spot. But I keep coming back to what Caleb Downs could do from the back end of this secondary. Next to Jevon Holland, his incredible instincts would pop in this defense. Downs would be the first safety taken in the top five since Eric Berry went to the Chiefs in 2010, and he’d be worth it.”

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Could the Giants go defense at No. 5?

Mel Kiper’s projection ultimately leans toward a defensive impact player, specifically in the secondary. Pairing a high-level safety like Downs with Jevon Holland could transform the back end of the Giants’ defense, giving them range, instincts, and playmaking ability in coverage.

At the same time, passing on offensive weapons like Carnell Tate would not be an easy decision. Adding another receiver alongside Malik Nabers could accelerate the development of the passing game, especially if the team is still searching for long-term stability at quarterback.

Then there’s Sonny Styles, a potential centerpiece at linebacker who could bring leadership and versatility to the middle of the defense. That level of flexibility highlights just how open this pick could be. Ultimately, the Giants’ choice at No. 5 may come down to which vision they prioritize, building around explosive offense or reinforcing a defense that could anchor the team for years to come.