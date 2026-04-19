NY Giants made strong offer to Dexter Lawrence, but he wanted out

The New York Giants’ decision to trade Dexter Lawrence did not happen overnight. It was the result of stalled negotiations, growing tension, and a disconnect that never found common ground. What looked like a purely football decision was, in reality, driven by a breakdown in contract talks that left both sides with little room to maneuver.

In the weeks leading up to the deal, the Giants explored ways to keep Lawrence in New York, including discussions around a significant raise. But even when the framework of a potential agreement began to take shape, the details ultimately prevented any real progress according to a report from Connor Hughes.

“The Giants did have conversations with Dexter Lawrence’s side about a contract ‘near’ $28 million APY, however, for them to go there, they wanted more years, per sources. That was denied, along with all others proposed structures. There was never a counter provided to Giants.”

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Why did the Giants and Dexter Lawrence finally move on?

Dexter Lawrence and the Giants decided to part ways mainly because the player didn’t want to stay in New York. Hughes mentions that, despite an offer from the team, there was no chance to keep him.

“It became very clear Lawrence just wanted out. Which is why, despite the No. 10 pick being on the table dating back ‘roughly two weeks,’ per sources, things didn’t finalize until Saturday. Giants were hoping to find a resolution. They couldn’t. Both sides moved on.”

Once both sides recognized that their visions no longer matched, the trade became the cleanest solution. For the Giants, it meant securing a top-10 asset. For Lawrence, it meant a fresh start with the Bengals.