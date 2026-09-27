NY Giants reportedly explore multiple QB options after Jaxson Dart’s injury to compete with Jameis Winston

The New York Giants are evaluating several quarterback options after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, leaving Jameis Winston as the team’s starter. Following its 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans, New York has secured an important win, but questions remain about its depth at the most important position in football.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter has now revealed a list of quarterbacks the Giants could pursue as they determine how to address Dart’s absence. The options include experienced free agents and several backups who could potentially become available through a trade, giving New York different paths to strengthen its quarterback room.

The Giants could simply add another player to provide depth behind Winston, but the possibility of acquiring a more established quarterback also remains. If the organization wants to remain competitive and potentially make a playoff push, finding the right addition could become an important decision in the coming days.

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Will the Giants sign another QB soon?

Adam Schefter reported that New York is considering several names as it evaluates its options following Dart’s injury. The ESPN insider provided the following list of potential targets: “Quarterbacks on the Giants’ list of options include free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals backup Gardner Minshew II, Vikings reserve J.J. McCarthy, 49ers backup Mac Jones and Chiefs backup Justin Fields.”

Jimmy Garoppolo stands out because he is currently a free agent, meaning the Giants could sign him without surrendering draft capital. Meanwhile, acquiring Gardner Minshew, J.J. McCarthy, Mac Jones or Justin Fields would likely require negotiations with their respective teams. Each quarterback would bring a different level of experience and familiarity with the NFL, giving New York several possibilities to consider.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has also reported that the Giants are evaluating multiple QBs, including Mac Jones, Spencer Rattler and J.J. McCarthy. Pelissero additionally mentioned that other current backups might be considered. “Other current backups, such as Justin Fields or even Dallas’s Joe Milton could be options.”

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