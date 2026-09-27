Mike Evans injury update: 49ers have diagnosis as WR exits Cardinals game

Mike Evans is the most decorated wideout on the San Francisco 49ers, but now he is injured. The wide receiver left the game against the Arizona Cardinals early and has since been ruled out.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Evans is dealing with a rib injury and will be evaluated again tomorrow. For now, the 49ers must deal with the fact that he will probably be sidelined for weeks depending on the severity of the heat.

Before exiting the game against the Cardinals, Evans had three catches in six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Evans is a focal point of the offense. Without him, the 49ers must adapt heavily.

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That is not the only injury suffered by the 49ers during game vs Cardinals

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, left tackle Trent Williams, who left the game carted out, is dealing with a stinger. That complicates things for the 49ers during this game as Williams is a soon-to-be first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, the positive news is stingers tend to last a day or two, and he shouldn’t miss any games.

Trent Williams has been carted off to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/IhHPChl7KW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

The 49ers have dealt with huge injuries for years now, even starting a full investigation to see if the electrical substation in front of their facility was causing tissues to soften or causing injuries. It seems like they are injury-plagued year after year.

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Mike Evans is the undoubted WR1 of the team

Replacing Evans is no easy feat. He is an elite receiver, a Super Bowl champion, and has reached the 1,000-yard mark in all but one season in his career. Given that the 49ers lost Ricky Pearsall for all season, and they won’t count with Brandon Aiyuk for extra curricular reasons, Evans is a need not a luxury.

Without him, Deebo Samuel will turn into the WR1. However, Samuel, who is a veteran, is more of a gadget player than a volume, go-to receiver. This could mean that tight end George Kittle becomes the primary pass-catcher of the team.

Key takeaways

Wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a rib injury against the Arizona Cardinals and was ruled out.

against the Arizona Cardinals and was ruled out. Before exiting the game, the wideout recorded three catches for 34 yards and one touchdown.

and one touchdown. Left tackle Trent Williams left the game after suffering a stinger.