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Video: Lionel Messi scores 76th career free kick goal for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew and has record in sight

Lionel Messi nears another record as he now boasts 76 career free kick goals thanks to an absolute screamer for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew in MLS play.

Lionel Messi celebrates his 76th career free kick goal.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates his 76th career free kick goal.

Lionel Messi is inevitable. At 39, the Argentine superstar delivered his 76th career free kick goal to bring Inter Miami level against Columbus Crew in the 2026 MLS regular season.

The Herons were trailing 1-0 in the first half following a penalty scored by Josef Martinez, who was one of Messi’s first teammates in Miami back in 2023. Only six minutes after the Crew took the lead, Messi made sure to make things level.

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Messi now needs just two more free kick goals to tie the all-time record. Just watch this absolute beauty of yet another piece of art by Leo:

Who has more career free kick goals than Lionel Messi?

Messi is chasing the record set by former Brazilian soccer player Marcelinho Carioca, who recorded 78 free kick goals throughout his career. But the Argentine star knows a thing or two about surpassing Brazilian players on this list.

Messi is already second behind Marcelinho Carioca, having overtaken the likes of Jair Rosa Pinto, Roberto Dinamite, and Juninho Pernambucano recently.

See also

Lionel Messi draws Ballon d’Or endorsement from David Beckham, Casemiro after Campeones Cup

  1. Marcelinho Carioca – 78 career free kick goals
  2. Lionel Messi – 76
  3. Jair Rosa Pinto – 74
  4. Roberto Dinamite – 73
  5. Juninho Pernambucano – 72

Key takeaways

  • Lionel Messi scored his 76th career free kick against Columbus Crew in 2026.
  • Just two goals separate the Argentine superstar from tying the all-time record.
  • 78 free kick goals is the all-time record held by Marcelinho Carioca.
Martín O’Donnell
Martín O’Donnell
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