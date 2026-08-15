NY Giants vs Vikings: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 15, 2026

The New York Giants host the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium for an NFL Preseason Week 1 matchup, marking John Harbaugh's first game as Giants head coach and the Vikings' first preseason test with Kyler Murray as their new starter. Find out how to watch live.

Match Summary Match New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings Tournament NFL Preseason Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, NFL+

How to watch Giants vs Vikings in the USA

The Giants vs. Vikings preseason game will be available to stream on Fubo, NFL+ and ESPN Unlimited in the United States.

Can I watch Giants vs Vikings for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial that can be used to watch Giants vs. Vikings live. The official matchup page lists the game with the option to start a free trial and states that users can try the service for free and cancel anytime.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings preseason opener is the first game of the 2026 preseason for both teams, but it carries additional significance because it marks John Harbaugh‘s debut on the Giants sideline.

New York hired Harbaugh as its 21st head coach in January, and the veteran coach now gets his first opportunity to evaluate his team in a game situation before the regular season begins.

Jaxson Dart #6 during the New York Giants training camp (Source: Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

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The Giants also have an intriguing quarterback storyline heading into the matchup. Jaxson Dart is entering his second NFL season, and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has emphasized the importance of preseason repetitions as Dart continues to learn the new offense. Meanwhile, Malik Nabers is still working his way back from a torn ACL and could take another step in his recovery after Saturday’s game.

For Minnesota, the biggest storyline is Kyler Murray‘s arrival as the new starting quarterback. The Vikings announced earlier this week that Murray won the competition with J.J. McCarthy and will open the regular season as Kevin O’Connell‘s starter.

Both quarterbacks are expected to play against New York, giving Minnesota an opportunity to evaluate Murray in live action while continuing McCarthy’s development.

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What time is the Giants vs Vikings match?

The Giants vs. Vikings game kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 1:00 PM ET. The preseason matchup will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.