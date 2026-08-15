Bills vs Panthers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 15, 2026

The Carolina Panthers visit the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium for an NFL Preseason Week 1 matchup, with both teams beginning their final preparations for the 2026 regular season. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers Tournament NFL Preseason Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream NFL+, Fubo

How to watch Bills vs Panthers in the USA

The Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL preseason matchup will be available to stream live on NFL+ and Fubo. This is the only streaming option for Bills fans outside the local market, with the service carrying live preseason games.

Can I watch Bills vs Panthers for free?

Yes, viewers can watch Bills vs. Panthers for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The game is available throughthe platform, and it currently advertises the matchup with the option to start a free trial and watch for $0 today.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Buffalo Bills open their 2026 preseason against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium, but Saturday’s matchup carries extra interest because Buffalo plans to put Josh Allen and its other healthy starters on the field.

The Bills are coming off a 12-5 season that ended with a Divisional Round loss to Denver, and the preseason opener will give the coaching staff an early opportunity to evaluate the team before the regular season begins.

Allen’s appearance is one of the main storylines in Buffalo. The quarterback will get his first game action of the new season, while several roster battles will also be under the spotlight.

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Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills participates in drills during training camp (Source: Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

DJ Moore has impressed during training camp, while Josh Palmer and Keon Coleman are competing for a larger role at wide receiver. On defense, rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr has emerged as one of the players to watch after making a strong impression during camp.

Carolina arrives with its own important evaluations to make. The Panthers already played the Hall of Fame Game against Arizona on August 6, but Buffalo represents a tougher test and will be the first preseason matchup in which Carolina’s starters are expected to play.

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Head coach Dave Canales has confirmed that the starters will see action, while running back Jonathon Brooks is set to return to game action after missing the 2025 season with injury.

The Panthers also need to manage their quarterback situation carefully. Bryce Young remains the starter, while Haynes King is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the Hall of Fame Game. Carolina recently added Kyle Trask to its quarterback room, but Young is expected to receive an opportunity to work with the first-team offense against Buffalo.

What time is the Bills vs Panthers match?

The Bills vs. Panthers game kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 1:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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