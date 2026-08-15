Bears vs Browns: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 15, 2026

The Chicago Bears host the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field for an NFL Preseason Week 1 matchup, with both teams using the opener to evaluate their rosters and quarterback situations ahead of the 2026 regular season. Find out how to watch the game.

Match Summary Match Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns Tournament NFL Preseason Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT TV Channels NFL Network Live Stream Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, NFL+

How to watch Bears vs Browns in the USA

The Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears preseason matchup will be televised nationally on NFL Network. NFL+, Fubo and ESPN Unlimited are available on streaming for the matchup outside the Chicago market.

Can I watch Bears vs Browns for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free-trial option that can be used to watch Bears vs. Browns. The platform’s NFL listings include the matchup on August 15, while its team pages currently advertise watching NFL games with a free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns meet at Soldier Field in the opening week of the 2026 NFL preseason, with both teams using the matchup to evaluate their rosters before the games begin to count.

Chicago is coming off an NFC North title and will get an early test for several players competing for roles, although Caleb Williams is among the starters who will not play Saturday. Tyson Bagent is expected to start at quarterback, giving him a valuable opportunity to make an impression in Ben Johnson‘s offense.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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The biggest storyline in Cleveland is the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson has been named the Browns’ starter for the preseason opener and is expected to play the first half, giving the veteran an important opportunity to demonstrate his readiness after his Achilles injuries.

Sanders, meanwhile, will start Cleveland’s second preseason game, meaning Saturday represents an important evaluation point for Watson as the Browns continue determining their long-term direction at the position.

For Chicago, the preseason opener is also about evaluating depth and managing workloads. The Bears have already confirmed that several first-team players will sit out, while the coaching staff plans to use the game to assess players competing for roster spots. The offensive line is one position to watch, with Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr. set to split work at left tackle.

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Cleveland arrives with its own roster decisions to make after an offseason of significant change. The Browns have released an unofficial depth chart ahead of the game, but the preseason will provide the coaching staff with a much better indication of which players can translate their training-camp performances into game situations.

With Watson starting and the regular-season quarterback decision still unresolved, his performance against Chicago could become one of the most closely watched storylines of the preseason.

What time is the Bears vs Browns match?

The Bears vs. Browns game kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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