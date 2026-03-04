NY Giants were reportedly close to trading for Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie, but Rams beat them due to key factor

The Kansas City Chiefs sent Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, but it appears that their trade partner could’ve been different. The New York Giants were reportedly a finalist to get the star cornerback, but their unwillingness to meet a key condition ultimately favored the Rams.

According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, the Giants missed out on McDuffie because they wouldn’t give up a first-round pick plus additional assets — a demand the Rams did meet.

The Rams reportedly surrendered their No. 29 pick along with a fifth and sixth-rounder in April’s NFL Draft as well as a third-rounder in 2027. It was the kind of return the Chiefs were expecting, even if it wasn’t enough to stop Patrick Mahomes from lamenting the McDuffie trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giants had a reason not to go as far as the Rams to meet Chiefs’ demands for McDuffie

Even though the Giants could’ve made the effort to get McDuffie, it makes sense they stayed put. Unlike the Rams, who still have a first-round pick thanks to the No. 13 selection they got from the Atlanta Falcons last year, New York only has one first-rounder in 2026. And it’s the No. 5, way more valuable than LA’s No. 29.

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams in exchange for multiple draft picks.

Advertisement

Needless to say, giving up such a high draft pick would’ve been a bold decision by a team that could really use that selection in a top prospect for a much-needed resurgence.

Advertisement

see also NY Giants and Chiefs get encouraging news as Seahawks decline to copy NY Jets’ Breece Hall decision with Kenneth Walker III

That pick, in fact, may give the Giants an advantage over the Chiefs to get Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, a player seen as a potential target for both teams. The Chiefs will have two first-rounders thanks to the McDuffie trade, but they won’t be on the clock until No. 9.