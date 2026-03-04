Sean McVay reveals which quarterback he’s targeting as backup to Matthew Stafford for 2026 with LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams came very close to reaching the Super Bowl last season, but their dream ultimately fell short. Led once again by Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay’s team will look to accomplish that goal, and to do so, it will be imperative to have a roster that matches the circumstances.

Jimmy Garoppolo served as Stafford’s primary backup until just a few weeks ago, and in a matter of days, he will become a free agent. Will the Rams look for a new face at the position? Judging by the head coach’s remarks, it would appear not.

“I love Jimmy. I would absolutely want him back. I did see those reports too on [Cardinals coach] Mike [LaFleur] trying to steal our guy, but no, Jimmy’s a really good player and so we would love him back,” McVay said to the press about Garoppolo.

“I’m sure he’ll have multiple opportunities and then we’ll see where we’re at. He’s been tremendous for the last couple of years. We’ve loved everything he’s about. You guys know how I feel about him when we’ve spoken about him and we would love him back.

Matthew Stafford #9 and Jimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m also not naive to the fact that he’ll probably have a lot of opportunities and if those are things that he wants to pursue that give him a chance to play, I would understand that.”

Potential landing spots for Garoppolo

see also Sean McVay names new Rams OC after Mike LaFleur left for Cardinals HC job

Several teams are searching for an experienced quarterback for next season, and Garoppolo is an interesting name to fill that role. With plenty of experience that includes a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship Game appearance as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, he could provide insurance for teams needing reliable depth at the position.

His short-term options could be multiple: restructure his contract with the Los Angeles Rams and continue as Matthew Stafford’s backup, or seek a new destination. The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets are among the teams that could be in the market for a quarterback with credentials, and Garoppolo could comfortably fit into their schemes.