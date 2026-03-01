NY Giants may have advantage over Andy Reid, Chiefs in pursuit of coveted weapon for 2026

The New York Giants could’ve secured a higher position in the 2026 NFL Draft order, but picking at No. 5 isn’t bad at all. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, for instance, would prefer that over their current No. 9 pick—except, of course, for the part of losing needed to be there.

The Giants have more chances to get Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love than the Chiefs, even if they have no guarantees that the 20-year-old will remain available when it’s New York’s turn on the clock.

Not only do the Giants pick before the Chiefs, but Love has already made it clear that he would love to play in the Big Apple. After meeting with the Giants at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Love described their coaches as “really cool people” and shared his desire of being drafted by the team.

“I like them a lot, I feel like they like me a lot as well — hopefully they call my name on draft night and we can continue building better relationships,” Love said, as quoted by Giants Wire.

Jeremiyah Love during a drill at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Jeremiyah Love shows strong interest in NY Giants despite praise for Chiefs

Even though the Giants already have a strong running back room with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo, Love doesn’t look worried about potentially lacking playing time. Instead, he would love the chance to team up with Skattebo.

“Being able to play with a back like Skatt, to have someone who is more of a veteran than me that I can learn from, I’d be able to take away a lot from that,” Love said.

This comes shortly after Reid and the Chiefs got a different kind of message from Love, who also expressed excitement about a hypothetic partnership with Patrick Mahomes. However, it makes sense. At the end of the day, players declaring for the NFL Draft don’t always know where they will land.