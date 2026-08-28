NY Jets vs NY Giants: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The New York Jets host the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams making their last roster evaluations before the regular season, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New York Jets vs New York Giants Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch NY Jets vs NY Giants in the USA

For viewers looking to stream the game, Fubo is an option for the local broadcast, while NFL+ provides live access to out-of-market preseason games. There are no TV channels broadcasting the game.

Can I watch NY Jets vs NY Giants for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free-trial option for eligible subscribers, providing a potential way to watch the Jets-Giants preseason finale without paying upfront.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Jets and Giants close out the 2026 preseason with the focus firmly on roster decisions rather than the final score. Both teams enter Friday at 1-1, but the real deadline is less than 48 hours away: NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players.

Cade Klubnik #10 of the New York Jets (Source: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Giants head coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged that several roster spots remain undecided, making the finale an important evaluation opportunity. For the Jets, Friday represents a chance for younger players to make one final argument to Aaron Glenn and his coaching staff.

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New York has already seen encouraging performances from several players during the preseason, including rookie linebacker David Baily, while Adonai Mitchell has also generated attention during camp. The coaching staff still has decisions to make across the roster, so the final game can have a direct impact on who makes the 53-man group.

The quarterback position gives the Giants another major storyline. Jaxson Dart is entering his first NFL season under a new offensive system, and Harbaugh had not yet confirmed whether the rookie quarterback would play against the Jets.

With the Giants‘ regular-season opener not scheduled until September 13, the coaching staff has to weigh the value of additional game repetitions against the risk of exposing key players to injury.

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What time is the NY Jets vs NY Giants match?

The NY Jets vs. NY Giants game kicks off on Friday, August 28, at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM