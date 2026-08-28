NY Jets reportedly could sign Mike Tomlin and Lamar Jackson

The New York Jets could be preparing shocking moves to land Mike Tomlin and Lamar Jackson.

The New York Jets could be dreaming about an enormous reset for the 2027 season. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the franchise is doing its homework on former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, while league general managers reportedly believe Lamar Jackson could potentially become available in a trade.

If both scenarios somehow materialized, the Jets could go from searching for answers to potentially landing an elite head coach and one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks in the same offseason.

However, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical. Tomlin only recently left Pittsburgh after 19 seasons and has transitioned into a role as an NBC analyst, while Jackson remains the centerpiece of the Baltimore Ravens’ franchise.

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NY Jets could pursue head coach Mike Tomlin

Jason La Canfora reported that Mike Tomlin is already generating interest around the league and specifically connected him to the New York Jets. It would be a massive move.

“Mike Tomlin is generating significant interest among NFL owners for a potential return back to head coaching. Jets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly doing his homework on Tomlin, with NFL sources believing the Jets are the front-runners to sign him.”

That would be a huge development for New York, but the timing makes the report difficult to fully buy. Tomlin spent 19 seasons as the Steelers’ head coach before leaving Pittsburgh and beginning a new chapter as an NBC analyst.

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He had never previously experienced a coaching break of that length during his NFL career, and there has been no indication that he is eager to immediately return to the sidelines. If Tomlin is enjoying his new role and the opportunity to step away from the daily demands of coaching, a 2027 return would come surprisingly quickly.

At the same time, Tomlin’s reputation means teams will inevitably monitor his situation. A franchise with the right quarterback and organizational structure could make an enormous push to convince him to return.

Could Lamar Jackson play for the Jets in 2027?

The quarterback portion of the report is even more difficult to envision. Jason La Canfora added: “NFL GMs believe Lamar Jackson could seek a trade, with a Mike Tomlin-led Jets viewed as a potential destination.”

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For now, that scenario appears extremely complicated. Jackson is the face of the Ravens and remains one of the most talented QBs in the NFL. The quarterback is also reportedly looking for a contract extension, and Baltimore appears to have a roster capable of competing for the Super Bowl.

There is little obvious reason for the Ravens to willingly move on from their franchise quarterback. That could change if the 2026 season goes badly. A disappointing campaign could potentially force Baltimore to reassess its roster and long-term direction. If Jackson’s contract situation also remains unresolved, speculation about his future could become much louder.

For now, the report is best viewed as an intriguing possibility rather than something approaching a likely outcome. Tomlin appears comfortable in his new role, while Jackson remains the centerpiece of a Ravens team with legitimate Super Bowl ambitions.