Sean McVay’s update on Puka Nacua injury shows optimism for Rams vs Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Empower Field to face the Denver Broncos, and Sean McVay is hopeful that Puka Nacua will be able to take the field.

The Los Angeles Rams’ recent win over the New York Giants is even more valuable considering they accomplished it without Puka Nacua on the field. Looking ahead to their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Sean McVay is hopeful that his wide receiver will be available.

“I’m hopeful that he’ll play,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “If he’s ready to go, great. If not, then we’ll continue to roll.” Nacua was listed as questionable for Monday Night Football and was ultimately inactive for the matchup.

“You have to redirect your whole kind of plans, and you almost have to operate where it’s like, ‘All right, if [Nacua] plays it’s a bonus, but we can’t count on him playing even though we were hopeful that there might be a chance,” the coach also added. “It really just boiled down to … when you have soft tissue injuries with guys like that, that are skill players, you’re going to err on the side of caution.”

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Nacua’s absence in Week 2 was more than adequately covered by Davante Adams at SoFi Stadium. However, if McVay can have his two biggest aerial weapons on the field in Denver, Sean Payton will undoubtedly have plenty of reasons to worry.

Sean McVay head coach of Los Angeles Rams.

What injury is Nacua dealing with?

Puka Nacua‘s status took a turn late in the week when a hip and groin issue popped up, ultimately ruling him inactive for Week 2 against the Giants. After making five catches for 74 yards in the season opener against San Francisco, Nacua had been dealing with psoas soreness through August and didn’t feel quite right during Thursday’s practice.

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When he held out on Friday and Saturday with compounding hip and groin tightness, Sean McVay and the medical staff decided to play it safe rather than push him out there on Monday Night Football. It left Matthew Stafford leaning heavily on Davante Adams in the passing game, though early signs point to the move being a precautionary measure to prevent a nagging lower-body injury from lingering deeper into the season.

Puka Nacua of Los Angeles Rams.

What lies beyond the Broncos?

The Rams are heading into a pretty grueling stretch of games over the next month. It all kicks off with a trip into the high altitude to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 27 at Empower Field at Mile High. Right after that road test, they stay on the highway for another tough matchup when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

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Once those back-to-back road trips are out of the way, they finally return home to Inglewood. First up at SoFi Stadium is a heavy-hitting prime-time clash against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, October 12. To wrap up this four-game stretch, they stay right there at home to host their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, October 18.

Key takeaways