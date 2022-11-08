Odell Beckham Jr. is probably the most interesting free-agent nowadays. Unfortunately, his return is still uncertain and everybody is wondering if he could return before the year ends.

For the second half of the 2022 NFL season, some teams are trying to get a better roster to compete for the title. As today, Odell Beckham Jr. is the best free-agent available, so everybody is wondering if the Super Bowl LVI champion is healthy enough to return this year.

In recent years, Odell Beckham has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He has made some incredible catches throughout his career and nowadays he has a Super Bowl ring, which won in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, it was with the Rams where he played his last game. In the last Super Bowl, he got injured and torned his ACL. He is recovering from it and his returned was scheduled for November, so here is all the information about how healthy he is.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury: Is the wide receiver going to return this year?

Odell Beckham Jr. is being followed by multiple teams during this free-agency season. He is returning from a torn ACL, a very difficult injury to overcome for any player, so it is uncertain how he will come back.

According to reports, Buccaneers, Bills, Cowboys, Packers and even Giants are interested in signing him, but they still don't know when they will be able to include the Super Bowl LVI champion.

Even though his return was set for mid November, now the time has increased. Odell Beckham Jr.'s recovery could take until December, per Sports Illustrated. This might not help him in his mission to be signed as most teams would be closing their rosters thinking in Playoffs.

Recently, Jerry Jones, Cowboys' owner, admitted that they are following very close Odell Beckham Jr.'s recovery. The Bills are also pushing to sign him in order to increase their odds this year.