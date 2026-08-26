Odell Beckham Jr. steps up after Calvin Austin’s injury as NY Giants make roster additions

Calvin Austin’s injury prompted the New York Giants to make moves to their roster, while Odell Beckham Jr. continues to impress at this stage of preparation.

Calvin Austin’s recent injury altered the New York Giants’ plans for building their roster, although Odell Beckham Jr.’s outstanding level of play in recent practices has provided a boost. John Harbaugh’s team, looking to strengthen its offense, added a new wide receiver as well as a tight end.

According to the Giants’ official website, the G-Men added veteran Josiah Deguara as well as rookie Kobe Prentice, who joins the receiving corps. That said, it appears he is behind OBJ on the depth chart, with Beckham Jr. seemingly having a clear path to securing a spot on the 53-man roster.

OBJ has had a strong performance in his latest practice, according to multiple reports. At this crucial stage in the decision-making process, the veteran appears to be convincing the coaching staff to keep him on the team, with Harbaugh also confirming Beckham Jr.’s positive performance.

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Also, as the insider Dan Duggan revealed on his X account, another receiver who stood out during the latest practice was Darnell Mooney. It appears that the Giants’ passing attack will be well covered heading into the upcoming season.

Odell Beckham Jr. made a leaping one-handed grab in Giants practice as he makes his final push this week for a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/ZXXfB5Yprf — Greg Johnson (@gregp_j) August 25, 2026

Another active day for OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr.’s connection with his quarterbacks is slowly starting to take shape during a crucial stage of preparation. The wide receiver not only caught passes from Jaxson Dart but also developed an intriguing rapport with Jameis Winston.

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USA Today reporter Art Stapleton noted that Odell hauled in an impressive 30-yard pass in the end zone, as well as two touchdowns from Dart. It looks like this duo could make some noise in New York.

How does the Giants’ receiving corps shape up?

Serious injuries, last-minute roster moves, and uncertainty surrounding the decisions Harbaugh and his staff will make on Sunday for the final cuts. For now, this is how the Giants’ wide receiver depth chart looks in East Rutherford.

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