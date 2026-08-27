John Harbaugh concerned about Jaxson Dart’s lack of playing time ahead of NY Giants vs Cowboys

John Harbaugh believes in Jaxson Dart as the Giants' franchise QB. However, the lack of playing time could be a key factor ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants are facing an important decision regarding Jaxson Dart before the start of the 2026 NFL regular season. With the young quarterback expected to lead the offense in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime, John Harbaugh acknowledged that Dart’s limited preseason playing time is something the Giants must consider.

Dart has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding New York throughout the offseason. The Giants are building around the QB, but the coaching staff must now balance protecting him from unnecessary injury risk with giving him enough live-game experience before the regular season begins.

The concern is even greater because Jaxson will make his regular-season debut in one of the most demanding environments imaginable: a home game against the Cowboys, with a loud crowd and significantly higher stakes than anything he has experienced in the preseason.

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Is John Harbaugh concerned about Jaxson Dart’s lack of playing time?

John Harbaugh acknowledged that Jaxson Dart’s limited game action could become an important factor when deciding whether to play him in the Giants’ final preseason game against the Jets.

“That’s a big factor. I don’t know if ‘concern’ is the right word, because a lot of teams do it, but, you haven’t played in a game and now you’re going to go and play in a game under the lights (Cowboys). High stakes. It’s going to be loud. All those things are going to factor in. He hasn’t been out there in that setting for a while.”

The Giants have every reason to be cautious with Dart. He is the centerpiece of the franchise’s future, and exposing him to unnecessary preseason contact carries obvious risks.

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At the same time, Harbaugh recognizes that there is a major difference between practicing against teammates and suddenly playing an NFL regular-season game under the lights against the Cowboys. That makes the decision particularly difficult.

Will Jaxson Dart play against the Jets?

The Giants have another preseason opportunity this Friday against the New York Jets, but Harbaugh refused to reveal whether Dart will take the field. “I think I’m going to stay consistent with the procedure that we’ve been following all through training camp. I’m just going to leave it up in the air right now. We’ll see where we’re at.”

There is another factor making the situation more complicated. Dart is learning a new offensive system after the arrival of Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator. Harbaugh acknowledged that this is part of the equation when deciding whether Dart needs additional preseason reps. “That’s part of it too. That’s what we got to figure out and decide.”