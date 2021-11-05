Aaron Rodgers set the record straight after the scandal that his positive Covid-19 test has sparked. The Green Bay Packers QB isn't vaccinated, despite saying he was "immunized", and he explained everything while taking a shot at the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers were heading to Week 9 of the 2021 NFL regular season in high spirits as they have avoided defeat since the opening week defeat to the New Orleans Saints. But Aaron Rodgers testing positive to Covid-19 completely changed the outlook.

Shortly after it was found out that the veteran quarterback wasn't vaccinated like everyone believed after he said to be immunized not long ago. Of course, Rodgers was immediately all over the news.

And, as nobody understood what was going on and he even got blasted by an NFL legend, the Packers star decided to tell his side of the story, explaining in the Pat McAfee Show the truth behind his decision to not take the vaccine shot.

Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on not getting the Covid-19 vaccine

Rodgers actually never said he was vaccinated, but instead chose to use the word "immunized", with everyone taking for granted he got the jab. But what the 37-year-old meant by that was a homeopathic treatment.

Rodgers said that by then there was some sort of "witch hunt" across the league, with everyone concerned on who was vaccinated or who wasn't. "At the time my plan was to say that I've been immunized, it wasn't some sort of lie, it was the truth," Rodgers said. "But had there been a follow up to my statement, I would have said look, I'm not some sort of anti-vaxx, flat-earther, I'm somebody who's a critical thinker... I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body. For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason. I put a lot of time and energy in research and met with a lot of different people in medical field to get the most information about the vaccines before making a decision."

In that investigation process, Rodgers said he found out to have an allergy to one of the ingredients that's in the mRNA vaccines. That left Moderna and Pfizer out, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the remaining option. But that wouldn't work for him either after learning of the adverse effects and the blood clots associated with the vaccine.

"I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself and my trammates. It was a long term protocol that involved multiple months and I'm very proud of the research that went into that," he added.

Aaron Rodgers fires shot at the NFL, whom the told about his situation

Moreover, Rodgers said that after learning of his allergy and looking for an alternative process of immunization he let the league know about his situation, seeking for an authorization to be considered immunized.

"It was not something the league didn't know about, the league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers and it was at that point that I petitioned them to accept my immunization status as under their vaccination protocol," said Rodgers.

He continued by saying that the other category for those who were not considered "vaccinated" involved protocols which for him "were not based on science." Instead, Rodgers believes they only intended "to try and get as many guys to get vaccinated as possible so that the league looks better to the rest of the world."

Well, after all the controversy that his positive result has sparked this week, telling his version of the story was something he deserved to do. Perhaps it won't change everyone's mind about this topic, but it's still important that people know the reasons behind his decisions on this matter.