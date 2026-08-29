Packers’ Matt LaFleur expects Josh Jacobs for the 2026 NFL season, but can’t guarantee Week 1 availability

Matt LaFleur is confident he can count on Josh Jacobs for what will undoubtedly be a challenging 2026 NFL season for the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers’ depth chart has been shaken up by the uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs’ availability this season. Despite the recent developments involving the running back, Matt LaFleur expects to have him for the 2026 campaign, although he has not guaranteed that Jacobs will be available for the Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I fully anticipate him being a member of our team,” the head coach revealed to the media following his team’s final preseason victory. On September 13, Green Bay will visit U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I can’t really comment on that because I don’t know,” LaFleur stated on the RB’s availability. Jacobs is one of the key leaders of the Packers’ backfield and a reliable target for Jordan Love. Now, it remains to be seen whether he will ultimately be available for his team’s season opener.

Advertisement

The Packers’ powerful backfield

Although Jacobs has established himself as one of the most powerful running backs in the NFC in recent years, the Packers can take pride in having a formidable backfield to lean on. Love, who frequently relies on this group, will have this area of the field well covered.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers hands off to Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers.

The first name behind No. 8 on the depth chart is MarShawn Lloyd, followed by Chris Brooks further down the list. Pierre Strong Jr., Damien Martinez, and Jaden Nixon round out the group.

Advertisement

A good final test for Green Bay

The Packers wrapped up their 2026 preseason in absolute thriller fashion, pulling off a wild 42-38 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. With Matt LaFleur resting his starters to evaluate final roster spots, rookie quarterback Kyle McCord emerged as the clear star of the night.

Down by 11 points late in the fourth quarter, McCord put on a clinic, finishing 22-of-35 for 226 yards, four touchdowns, and a 119.5 passer rating—including two clutch touchdown passes to Kisean Johnson in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Between McCord’s poise under pressure and dynamic playmaking from receivers J.Michael Sturdivant (6 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD) and Will Sheppard (81-yard punt return TD), Green Bay’s offense showed absurd depth, giving LaFleur plenty of positive headaches as front-office roster cuts loom.