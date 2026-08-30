Odell Beckham Jr. declares loyalty to NY Giants after escaping 53-man roster cuts

Odell Beckham Jr. took to his social media with a bold post after being confirmed on the New York Giants' active roster for the 2026 NFL season.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s reaction to making the New York Giants‘ 53-man roster spoke for itself. However, the veteran NFL wideout has now doubled down with another straightforward statement. Although Beckham Jr. raises speculation around his jersey number, his commitment to the organization in the Big Apple is undeniable.

“Forever my heart bleeds blue,” Odell Beckham Jr. wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a video of the streets of New York with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” playing in the background.

In true New Yorker fashion, the 33-year-old wide receiver sent the ultimate message to the fanbase as the 2026 NFL season looms around the corner. Shortly after Odell’s spot on the Giants’ wide receiver depth chart was confirmed, he confirmed where his heart is—and has always been.

Advertisement

Year 6 in New York for Odell

Beckham Jr. is back where it all started for him in the NFL. Seven years after the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns, Odell is back in Big Blue. Not many expected him to even make the 53-man roster.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the New York Giants during a preseason game.

However, Calvin Austin’s season-ending injury opened the door for Beckham Jr., and he didn’t disappoint. As a result, Beckham Jr. made the five-man wide receiver group, which will add Braxton Berrios, who was released but will be back for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Advertisement

So far in his Giants career, Odell has played 59 games across five years (2014-2018). Beckham Jr. has caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Odell’s milestone watcher for 2026

Beckham Jr. can set incredible marks in both his Giants career and entire NFL career during the 2026 season. Barring injury, Odell will reach 8,000 receiving yards in his professional career, as well as 5,500 yards with the G-Men, perhaps even 6,000.

Beckham Jr. is one receiving touchdown away from reaching the 60-touchdown mark in his career. It feels pretty much like a done deal, but Odell hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since Dec. 10, 2023. Back then, he was playing for John Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement