Packers’ Matt LaFleur says Josh Jacobs is in ‘good spot’, still can’t guarantee his availability for Week 7

Josh Jacobs is available for the Green Bay Packers if needed, although Matt LaFleur has yet to confirm whether he will play against the Detroit Lions.

If there is one player the Green Bay Packers desperately need back on the gridiron, it’s Josh Jacobs. The running back has yet to make his debut in the 2026 NFL season, and although he is in a position to potentially return in Week 7, Matt LaFleur has yet to confirm whether that will happen.

“We feel like he’s in a pretty good spot,” LaFleur told reporters. “He’s been training, but he’s missed the exposure to football.” Clearly, the lack of game rhythm could be a decisive factor in Jacobs’ potential absence at Ford Field.

Despite this, LaFleur still believes Jacobs can make a significant impact on the team once he steps onto the field. “I think he’s an elite-level back. He’s certainly not going to hurt it,” the HC also added. “I think he can provide a spark.”

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Green Bay has managed to get its season back on track, currently holding a 4–2 record. Will Jacobs return? According to LaFleur, that remains to be seen. “That’s going to be determined throughout the course of the week, see where he’s at, see how he’s feeling, and then we’ll make a decision.”

Head Coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers.

Why the Packers need Josh Jacobs back?

The Green Bay Packers are desperately feeling the absence of Josh Jacobs, as their ground game has completely stalled out so far in the 2026 NFL season. After a powerhouse 2025 campaign where Jacobs anchored Green Bay’s backfield with 929 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns (14 total), the offense has struggled to replicate that physical, workhorse presence.

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Without him setting the tone, the Packers’ rushing attack has cratered to a sluggish 2.9 yards per carry and just 359 total rushing yards through six games, placing heavy pressure on Jordan Love and the passing game. Getting Jacobs back isn’t just about adding a star back; it’s about restoring balance, controlling the tempo, and taking the heat off the entire offense.

Key takeaways