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Packers vs Cardinals: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Green Bay Packers host the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With both teams preparing for roster decisions before Week 1, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Kyle McCord #18 of the Green Bay Packers and Kedon Slovis #12 of the Arizona Cardinals
© Jamie Schwaberow/Christian Petersen -- Getty ImagesKyle McCord #18 of the Green Bay Packers and Kedon Slovis #12 of the Arizona Cardinals
Match Summary
MatchGreen Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals
TournamentNFL Preseason
DateFriday, August 28, 2026
Time8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
TV Channels
Live StreamFubo, NFL+

How to watch Packers vs Cardinals in the USA

The Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals preseason game will be available in the United States through Fubo and NFL+.

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Can I watch Packers vs Cardinals for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, making it the option to check for a free way to watch Packers vs. Cardinals. Trial eligibility and the offer displayed at signup should be confirmed before subscribing.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Packers vs. Cardinals preseason finale is less about the final score and more about the decisions it can influence before the regular season. With roster cuts approaching, Friday’s game gives both coaching staffs one last extended look at players competing for jobs, particularly those who have not yet secured a place on the 53-man roster.

Barryn Sorrell #99 of the Green Bay Packers leads his team onto the field (Source: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Barryn Sorrell #99 of the Green Bay Packers leads his team onto the field (Source: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

For Green Bay, the matchup also comes after the Packers and Cardinals held a joint practice in Green Bay on August 26, giving both teams additional competitive work before their preseason meeting.

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur spoke ahead of the session about the value of facing another team rather than simply continuing training-camp drills, while the Cardinals have used camp to evaluate several position battles under their new head coach.

The Cardinals have particular interest in the final evaluation period as they continue building under first-year head coach LaFleur. Arizona’s training camp has featured competition across the roster, while the organization has also been working through its quarterback situation with Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett.

What time is the Packers vs Cardinals match?

The Packers vs. Cardinals game kicks off on Friday, August 28, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, with the local kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM CT.

  • Eastern Time: 8:00 PM
  • Central Time: 7:00 PM
  • Mountain Time: 6:00 PM
  • Pacific Time: 5:00 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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