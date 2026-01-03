Panthers are on the verge of historic feat with a win over Buccaneers in Week 18

The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18 for the right to win the NFC South and subsequently, go to the NFL Playoffs. However, if the Panthers win, they would achieve something unprecedented.

According to Doug Clawson of CBS Sports, the 8-8 Panthers would be the first team since the merger (1970) to make the playoffs without having a win as the odds-on favorites. This is as incredible as a stat get. Going to the postseason, eventually having nine wins (they are underdogs vs. Buccaneers) and none of them coming as a favorite is borderline impossible to get replicated.

For instance, the Jets also have no wins as favorites. However, they are 3-13 and way eliminated from playoff contention. The fact that Carolina is alive with a stat like this is just an indictment of the overachieving season they’ve had.

A loss could mean imminent change for the Bucs

The Buccaneers can’t afford to lose. Their collapse has been brutal this season and ending it without playoff football would mean changes need to be made. The team started 5-1 and then lost eight out of the following 10 games.

Baker Mayfield has also shown a steep decline this season. However, the amount of injuries his skill players have suffered and the fact that he is also playing on an injured shoulder might have hampered his production. After all, this was a team with very high expectations.

NFC South winner will likely be underdogs in the Wild Card Round

Whoever wins the Panthers vs. Buccaneers game will end up as the fourth seed in the NFC. However, despite being the home team for the Wild Card Round, they will likely be the underdogs.

They will face either the 49ers, Seahawks, or Rams in the Wild Card Round, all three teams with double-digit wins. All will be favorites to beat either NFC South team. Having said that, the Panthers already beat the Rams this week. As for the Bucs, they beat both the Seahawks and 49ers, albeit both within the first six games of the season.