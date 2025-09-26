Panthers’ offensive connection dubbed promising amid 1-2 start

The Carolina Panthers are inspired after getting the first win of the 2025 NFL season in a 30-0 blowout over the Atlanta Falcons. They were close to beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, after suffering a 26-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener.

Bryce Young is still trying to find his rhythm, but he’s shown interesting traits in three weeks. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 69 of 114 pass attempts for 603 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions.

While the defense stole the show against the Falcons, the Panthers’ offense appears to be getting better by the week. So much so that Young’s connection with one of his new weapons is starting to look better.

Analyst praises Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection

Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has led the Panthers in yards receiving (68, 100 and 48) in the first three weeks of the season, confirming that he is a solid option for Young. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski labels this duo as “promising” in the latest power rankings.

“However,” Sobleski said. “The growing connection between quarterback Bryce Young and this year’s eight overall draft pick, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, is promising. McMillan has 216 receiving yards through his first three professional appearances, while leading the squad with 27 targets. The two don’t always connect, but a legitimate No. 1 target will go a long way as the season progresses.”

Carolina will face the New England Patriots in Week 4, hoping to build on the win against the Falcons. Young and McMillan will face a tough challenge, as New England allowed just 139 yards passing in Week 3.