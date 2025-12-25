Are Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery playing for the Lions in Christmas Day game vs. Vikings?

With just two games left, the NFC North is still up for grabs, and the Detroit Lions are still dreaming of a playoff berth. Securing a win against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day will be crucial, making the presence of Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery on offense potentially key to their success.

According to the official NFL website, both players were listed as questionable for the game at US Bank Stadium. However, according to the latest report from Ian Rapoport on X, all indications are that both St. Brown and Montgomery are expected to play.

It’s undoubtedly a huge boost for Jared Goff to have both players on the field, especially since a win is the only result that matters to keep Lions’ hopes alive for a Wild Card spot.

What injuries are affecting St. Brown and Montgomery?

St. Brown is dealing with knee irritation that limited his practice participation throughout the week, while Montgomery was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. Although both stars are technically game-time decisions, recent reports suggest they are likely to play through their respective issues to help the Lions in this crucial divisional clash.

David Montgomery, running back of the Detroit Lions

The impact of both players on the offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery have been the offensive engines for the Lions this season, consistently delivering elite production. St. Brown has established himself as a premier target with 98 receptions for 1,194 yards and 11 touchdowns, maintaining an impressive 12.2 average per catch. Meanwhile, Montgomery has been a force on the ground, racking up 649 yards and 8 touchdowns on 140 carries, averaging a solid 4.6 yards per attempt.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

The playoff dream

With a current record of eight wins and seven losses, the Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC North. Ahead of their matchup against the Vikings, the official NFL website lists their chances of securing a Wild Card at 6%, but a win could boost that to 9%. Is it enough? No. But the dream remains alive.