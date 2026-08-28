Panthers vs Texans: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 28, 2026

The Carolina Panthers host the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium in the final week of the NFL preseason. With roster spots and final evaluations at stake, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans Tournament NFL Preseason Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, NFL+

How to watch Panthers vs Texans in the USA

The Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers preseason game will be available to watch live in the USA through Fubo and NFL+.

Can I watch Panthers vs Texans for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial that can be used to watch the game. The current listings promote a free trial and specifically feature the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers game as available to stream live on the platform.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Panthers vs. Texans preseason finale is less about the final score and more about the decisions that come immediately afterward. With the regular season approaching and roster cuts looming, both teams will use the matchup to make final evaluations on players fighting for roster spots, particularly those competing for depth roles.

Houston enters the final week after a 22-20 loss to the Raiders, while Carolina has one more preseason game to evaluate its roster before turning the page to the regular season.

Brett Rypien #16 of the Houston Texans hands the ball to Noah Whittington #26 (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

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For the Texans, the final preseason game comes at a particularly important moment. Houston has several position battles still being shaped by injuries and recent roster moves, including questions at wide receiver, running back, linebacker and along the offensive line.

The team also recently added Kayshon Boutte while dealing with the season-ending injury to Jayden Higgins, making the final preseason reps valuable for players trying to secure one of the remaining spots on the 53-man roster.

The Panthers have a different consideration heading into the finale: how much work to give their starters. Carolina has already played an additional preseason game because of its appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, and the coaching staff must balance evaluation with keeping key players healthy.

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What time is the Panthers vs Texans match?

The Panthers vs Texans game kicks off on Friday, August 28, at 7:00 PM ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Texans’ official schedule lists the game at 6:00 PM CT, while the Panthers and NFL list the kickoff at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM