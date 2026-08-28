Who are the starting quarterbacks for Panthers vs Texans today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are set to square off in their final preseason tune-up with the NFL regular season just around the corner.

The Carolina Panthers wrap up their 2026 preseason schedule against the Houston Texans. With the regular season around the corner, both franchises are using this final tune-up to finalize rosters and solidify playoff aspirations.

Carolina aims to bounce back from a tough campaign last season, counting on additions like running back AJ Dillon and tight end Darren Waller to jumpstart the offense.

Houston also looks to contend, relying on offseason acquisitions David Montgomery, Logan Hall, and Reed Blankenship to make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.

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Who is the starting quarterback for Panthers vs. Texans?

Kenny Pickett and Kyle Trask are expected to split playing time. Haynes King is sidelined with a hamstring injury and Bryce Young will be resting for this matchup against Houston Texans, according to head coach Dave Canales.

GAMEDAY AT HOME pic.twitter.com/152HS9bvfX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 28, 2026

Dalton should see snaps as well, giving Carolina valuable depth and insurance behind their starter. If he gets the chance to play, he could be a great support in the offense, as any injury could happen during the NFL regular season.

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Who is the starting quarterback for Texans vs. Panthers?

Davis Mills and Brett Rypien are expected to lead the offense, as CJ Stroud will be resting for this preseason finale against the Panthers, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans. However, Stroud is expected to lead the Texans unit eager to establish momentum heading into Week 1.

Both squads come in off contrasting performances: Carolina earned a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Houston dropped a close one to the Las Vegas Raiders.