Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, the debate has started to determine if this is a new dynasty or not.

Of course, the big challenge for Andy Reid and his players is to win a second consecutive trophy to shut down any possible doubt. In the NFL, the last team to do it were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

After the retirement of Tom Brady, the Chiefs have become the franchise to beat in the NFL. However, in a shocking turn of events, Tyreek Hill thinks very differently about that situation.

Tyreek Hill takes a shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

During an interview with CBS Sports, Tyreek Hill made a surprising statement by indicating that the current version of the Miami Dolphins is better than the Kansas City Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV with Cheetah as one of their stars.

“I’ve won a Super Bowl and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on KC. We have to practice, we have to prepare and we gotta make sure that we show up on gameday.”

When asked if the Miami Dolphins are ready to win the Super Bowl, Tyreek Hill was really confident. “All the way to the Super Bowl? Of course, man. We’ve got the perfect team to do it. The way our head coach prepare us each and every week is next level. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Tyreek Hill believes the Dolphins are better than the 2019 Chiefs

Additionally, Tyreek Hill acknowledged that the chemistry within the Miami Dolphins among the players and the coaching staff is something he has never seen in his career.

“The way we practice and the way we play for one another is something that I’ve never seen in a team. It can look good on paper, but we obviously have to get it done on Sundays. The only thing that can stop us is ourselves.”