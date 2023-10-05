Patrick Mahomes has seen some differences in his passing performance this season from his usual standard, despite the Kansas City Chiefs maintaining a 3-1 record after defeating the New York Jets. He has been forced to rely more on his running abilities due to challenges in their offense.

During a recent press conference, Mahomes elaborated on why he’s been running more: “I’d probably just say more coverage. I haven’t had a lot of pressure yet. I mean I’ll obviously probably get some more this week.”

Mahomes also stated: “They’re playing a lot more coverage and dropping deep into coverages, and so it’s opened lanes for me to scramble. That’s something that I’ve always done. It usually happens later in the season more than early, so I’m just trying to do whatever to go out there and win.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Running Game

Regarding his approach to running, Mahomes expressed: “I just have to be able to throw the football, and then whenever the opportunity comes, just get enough yards to keep the chains moving. I’m just trying to move the chains.”

With the Chiefs’ passing game not performing at its level, Mahomes has turned to his running ability to gain yards. In the first four games of the season, he has rushed for 154 yards on 23 carries, averaging 38.5 rushing yards per game.

While Mahomes may not possess the speed of some other quarterbacks, he has the mobility to effectively gain yards when needed. Memorable examples of this include a well-timed scramble in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, leading to the game-winning field goal.

What Is the Season-High in Rushing Yards for Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes had a season-high 381 rushing yards in 2021.