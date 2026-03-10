Lions and Chiefs updated RB depth charts as Isiah Pacheco moves to Detroit

According to Tom Pelissero, Isiah Pacheco is the new running back in Motor City. The Detroit Lions are essentially replacing David Montgomery with the two-time Super Bowl champion, who has left the Kansas City Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, this is how each depth chart looks for the Lions and Chiefs.

Pacheco will likely serve as the short-yardage and power-back option in a running back room that is led by star Jahmyr Gibbs. In addition to “Sonic”—who recently bid farewell to “Knuckles”—, the Lions‘ HB depth chart includes Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki, and Kye Robichaux, per ourlads.com.

As for the Chiefs, they can afford to lose Pacheco as Kenneth Walker’s arrival provides a big boost to their updated depth chart. In addition to Walker, Kansas City’s room features Brashard Smith and restricted free agent Keaontay Ingram. Whether Kareem Hunt—an UFA—is brought back, remains to be seen.

Pacheco is coming off a down year in 2025

Pacheco took the NFL by storm upon arrival. Winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs in his first two seasons, it seemed like he was destined to be one of the best tailbacks of this generation. However, his production took a bump in the 2025 campaign.

Isiah Pacheco during Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs.

Last season, Pacheco registered just 563 total yards (462 rushing and 101 receiving). It was the second-lowest total of his NFL career, only ahead of his 2024 output. However, during that campaign, Pacheco missed 10 games due to injury.

In 2025, he missed four games, marking the third straight season he has been sidelined at some point. His downward-trending yardage and injury concerns help explain why the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t hand him a contract extension.

Pacheco can be key piece for Lions

As for the Lions, they needed someone to share the backfield with Gibbs. Not because the product out of the University of Alabama needs help whatsoever, but because he needs the occasional breather. If the NFL were a video game and Detroit could simply turn off injuries, Gibbs would likely be on the field for every offensive snap in Motown.

Moreover, Pacheco and Gibbs may hit it off right from the start as Pacheco’s “angry run” playing style is similar to Montgomery’s, which opens up the gaps for Gibbs to pace through with his unparalleled speed. It seems Dan Campbell has found his bread and butter when it comes to the ground game, and Pacheco’s signing only confirms it.

