The Chiefs' big star is a fan of other sports since he played other sports during his college life, it is also public knowledge that Mahomes was going to play baseball before football.

Patrick Mahomes is a fan of baseball and soccer, these are his two favorite teams

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback in the NFL, his name is Patrick Mahomes, he is a rising star who is looking to win another Super Bowl. Last season was consistently good for Mahomes and the Chiefs after a poor start.

Patrick Mahomes is an athlete gifted with an ability to throw the ball like no other quarterback in the league, plus he's quick as a soccer player. Another quarterback as fast as Mahomes is Lamar Jackson who is considered more of a running back than a quarterback.

During his college years Mahomes was a baseball player at Texas Tech University, but he played two sports at the same time, baseball and football. His father was an MLB player from 1992 to 2003 with multiple teams including the Yankees.

What is Patrick Mahomes' favorite soccer and baseball team?

Mahomes is a fan of two Kansas City teams, one is the MLS team Sporting Kansas City and the other is the MLB team Kansas City Royals. Mahomes has been spotted in the stadiums of both teams as a fan watching the games with his family.

It is very likely that Mahomes is more of a baseball fan than soccer, but it seems that the Mahomes like to go to games together, it's not just Patrick, his wife and baby daughter also like soccer and baseball.

Why did Mahomes abandon baseball?

During his sophomore year Patrick Mahomes decided to focus on football since he was better as a quarterback than as a baseball player. Although Mahomes was advised by Derek Jeter to play baseball, Mahomes ignored that advice and opted for football.

