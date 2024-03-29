Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have built a new dynasty in the NFL by winning three Super Bowls in a span of five years. Additionally, in an extraordinary record, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship Game six consecutive seasons.

Now, both are going for the most difficult challenge of their careers. Try to conquer the famous 3-peat, something that has never happened in history. The good news is that they will have great names back to help them, such as Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

Of course, comparisons are inevitable with another legendary NFL duo like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. However, the significant difference from what happened in New England is that Mahomes and Reid seem to have a spectacular off-the-field relationship.

Patrick Mahomes mocks head coach Andy Reid

Andy Reid was the special guest of the Kansas City Royals to throw the first pitch on Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins. A well-deserved recognition for the head coach after his recent victory in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hours later, Patrick Mahomes went to his official X account to leave a hilarious message for Reid. It’s also important to remember the quarterback is a minority owner of the MLB team. “Anyone know if coach Reid threw a strike?” It all came with many emoticons laughing.

This is another example of the great relationship between Mahomes and Andy Reid. By the way, for you to have the final say, here is the head coach’s pitch with the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.