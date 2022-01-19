Mahomes is a touchdown machine, he is a ‘magician’, but he is human, a young quarterback with an assured future in the NFL. His contract is the biggest in the history of the league. Check here all the details about Mahomes life.

Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback who has gradually built his name in the NFL as one of the best each season. Since his exit from college football Mahomes was already a star and it didn't take long for him to get a starting position with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is playing much better since the previous seasons.

Texas Tech University was the place where Patrick Mahomes, as a college football player, showed his talent for three years. In his first year he played only seven games but it was enough to get the starting quarterback job. Mahomes' best season in college was in 2016 with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Mahomes is a strong quarterback, tall and heavy, but fast. One of his main skills is his fast legs, every season Mahomes scores about 5-10 rushing touchdowns. Mahomes is considered one of the few dual-threat quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

How old is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes was born on September 17, 1995, he is 26 years old. He began his career with the Chiefs on December 31, 2017 at just 22 years of age in what was his first victory with the Chiefs in a game against the Broncos 27-24.

How tall is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes is 6-3 (190cm), that is the ideal size that a quarterback needs to play in the NFL since one of the main requirements for a quarterback to see over the linemen is a height of 6-4 and Mahomes' height is another of his advantages in the field.

How much does Patrick Mahomes weigh?

227lbs or 102kg is Mahomes' weight during the current 2021-22 NFL season. He has put on a couple of pounds over the last couple of years but only muscle mass to protect himself more from hits. Even though Mahomes weighs 227lbs he is still one of the fastest quarterbacks in the league.

Who are the parents of Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes father is Patrick Mahomes Sr. aka Pat Mahomes, and his mother is Randi Martin. His parents divorced when Patrick was only 11 years old, but despite the separation they supported Patrick from the beginning of his college and professional career.

What is Patrick Mahomes net worth?

Right now Mahomes net worth is 30m, which is a relatively small amount but over time his personal net worth will go up thanks to Mahomes having the biggest sports contract in history valued at $500m, not counting his endorsement earnings.