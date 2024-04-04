Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could leave Missouri and they just received a totally unexpected offer to do it.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could leave Missouri even after all their recent success in the NFL. A few days ago, residents of Jackson County decided to reject a sales tax measure which was fundamental to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

The historic vote also impacted the Royals of MLB. They won’t be able to leave Kauffman Stadium to build a new venue. Their future in the state would also be at risk.

Now, the big question is whether the Chiefs will change their venue despite winning the Super Bowl in consecutive years. Believe it or not, another city has already raised its hand to receive them.

Will the Chiefs move to another city?

The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to commit $300 million of private money to refurbish Arrowhead Stadium but, the total cost was going to be of approximately $800 million. Without the public support, the task is out of reach.

Now, the mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson, wants Patrick Mahomes in the same city as the Cowboys. “As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team. Especially a franchise with deep roots here.”

It’s important to remember that the franchise was founded by Lamar Hunt in 1959 as the Dallas Texans. Four years later, the team was relocated to Kansas City and became the Chiefs.