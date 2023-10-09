NFL: The shocking stat that proves that Bill Belichick's success was thanks to Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s departure brought a lot of problems for the New England Patriots. As Bill Belichick is struggling without him, there’s a shocking stat that proves that the quarterback is the real reason behind the coach’s past success.

At the end of the 2019 NFL season, Tom Brady decided it was time to part ways with the Patriots. The legendary quarterback won six Super Bowls with New England, but both parties were interested in a change.

While Tom Brady was able to succeed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers afterwards, the Patriots went the other way. New England has not been a competitive team since his departure, with a lot of problems in the quarterback position.

Bill Belichick can’t find the right path without Tom Brady

The Patriots have not been the same since Tom Brady’s departure three years ago. The quarterback had a successful career while being coached by Bill Belichick, winning six Super Bowls together in 20 years.

However, since their separation, Tom Brady has continued to thrive, while Bill Belichick has faced challenges in competing within the AFC East. Now, there’s a compelling statistic that suggests the quarterback might have been the real reason behind the coach’s success.

Since 2000, under Belichick’s coaching, the Patriots lost only 24 home games in 165 games with Tom Brady. Without the legendary quarterback, they’ve been defeated 25 times in 47 games.

For many fans, Mac Jones, expected to succeed Tom Brady, might not be the ideal choice. But they might also consider evaluating the coaching staff’s performance before making a final judgment.

How many games did Tom Brady won with the New England Patriots?

In 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady won 219 games and only lost 64.