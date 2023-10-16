The New England Patriots are enduring a challenging campaign. Amid Bill Belichick’s struggles, a former legendary player who won three Super Bowls with the team has encouraged the head coach to retire after the 2023 NFL season.

At the end of the 2019 season, Tom Brady decided to leave New England. This move changed everything for the Patriots, as they had to look for a decent replacement for the talented quarterback.

Since then, the Patriots have struggled to maintain their competitiveness. Bill Belichick faces significant challenges without Brady, and fans are beginning to question whether he should continue coaching the team.

Three-time Super Bowl champion advises Bill Belichick to retire immediately

The New England Patriots, steeped in NFL success, received advice from a connected legend to their long-time coach, Bill Belichick. The suggestion? Retire after the 2023 NFL season.

Bill Belichick, an NFL genius, faces retirement speculation amid his undeniable influence on the Patriots’ success. The 2023 season unfolds, leaving fans and analysts curious about the iconic coach’s response to retirement rumors.

Tedy Bruschi, former player of the Patriots, has voiced concern over Belichick’s struggles. With New England at 1-5, after six games played, he urges the coach to exit after this season.

“What do I personally feel [about] how this should go, and how this should end with Bill Belichick? This is just my personal feeling on what should happen,” Bruschi said on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” via Boston.com. “I want him to coach his a** off this season and get six, seven wins, all right?

“Have them playing respectable by the end of the season, and walk away. That’s what I want my former coach to do. Don’t — Shula doesn’t matter. You’ve got multiple Super Bowls over Shula. You’re a better coach.”

Ultimately, the decision rests with Belichick. Fans watch the 2023 NFL season closely, wondering if it marks a turning point in the career of the esteemed head coach.

How many seasons has Bill Belichick coached in the NFL?

As head coach, Bill Belichick has coached for 29 years. He started his career with the Cleveland Browns in 1991, where he had a 6-10 record in his first season with the AFC North team.

During his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, Belichick coached for five years, achieving a record of 36-44 with only one playoff appearance. In contrast, during his 24-year stint with the New England Patriots, the 71-year-old coach holds an all-time record of 263-113.