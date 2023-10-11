For years, NFL fans and pundits debated whether Tom Brady was a system quarterback and a byproduct of Bill Belichick’s coaching and defense. Needless to say, that debate has been put to rest since they went separate ways in 2019.

Brady went on to win a Super Bowl as soon as he left the New England Patriots, and the Pats have a 26-29 record with no playoff wins and two (soon to be three) losing seasons since he left.

Multiple reports stated that Brady’s relationship with Belichick had reached a breaking point over the years, mostly because the legendary quarterback didn’t feel valued and respected. Even so, he’ll always have his coach’s back when people fire shots at him.

Tom Brady Defends Bill Belichick Amid Patriots Struggles

The Patriots have won just one game this season and have looked far from the dominant team they once were. Some are wondering whether it’s time to let Belichick go, but Brady knows how hard it is to find success in this league:

“I think the results are different from what they’ve been, but I know that he’s still got the same work ethic, he’s got the same coaching style,” Brady said on his podcast. “I think the thing that I think as I watch not only the Patriots, but a lot of other things, football’s a hard sport. You know, it was very different when I was in there because I could control a lot of the outcome. When I’m sitting here watching from afar I realize, God, there are a lot of variables, there are a lot of things that need to go right in order to have team success.”

Belichick has been in charge of the team since 2000, leading the franchise to 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, nine Super Bowls, and six Vince Lombardi trophies, so one could think he’d get the benefit of the doubt.

Patriots Need A Quick Turnaround

However, team owner Robert Kraft has made it public that he’s not going to sit around and wait until the team is good again. He wants them to compete at the highest level, and a report by Ben Volin of The Boston Globe hinted at Belichick being on the hot seat to start the season:

“Robert Kraft already made it clear in March that he wants the Patriots to make the postseason and win a playoff game for the first time in five years,” read the report. “And Belichick’s friends have privately said they are worried that he is on the hot seat in 2023.”

Sitting on a 1-4 record and the bottom spot in the AFC East, a playoff berth seems out of sight for the Patriots. They’ve been outscored 72-3 in heir past two games, scoring fewer points every week.

They currently rank 28th in total yards (301.2), 28th in third-down conversion percentage (32.9%), and 25th in points allowed (26.2), all while scoring the fewest points in the league (11.0). And with dates with the Buffalo Bills (x2), Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets in sight, they won’t have a lot of time to make adjustments.