The New England Patriots will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, and Drake Maye has now provided a huge update on his availability for the game regarding his knee injury.

Drake Maye has recently been named the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. Now, he has provided a huge update about his knee injury, revealing whether he will be ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

It has been tough for the Patriots to find a solid quarterback since Tom Brady‘s departure. The legendary signal-caller left a massive void in New England, and so far, no one has been able to fill it.

The AFC East team has struggled to find a suitable successor for Brady. Now, Drake Maye has high expectations placed on him, as the rookie looks forward to being the solution to the team’s problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drake Maye gives big update on his knee injury ahead of Week 7

There is a lot of hope invested in Drake Maye. The Patriots selected him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, securing one of the top quarterback prospects of his class.

see also NFL News: Jerod Mayo subtly blames Bill Belichick for Patriots struggles

During the offseason, New England signed Jacoby Brissett to add depth to their quarterback room. The veteran, who briefly played with the Patriots in 2016, competed with Maye for the starting role, eventually winning the spot over the rookie.

Advertisement

According to reports, the AFC East team wanted Maye to learn from Jacoby Brissett. However, Brissett struggled early in the 2024 NFL season and was benched after five games.

Advertisement

Drake Maye made his debut as the starter in a tough Week 6 loss against the Houston Texans. He threw for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, but unfortunately ended the game with a knee injury.

Advertisement

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Now, Maye has provided an update on his health status for Week 7. According to the rookie, he is fully recovered from his knee issue and will be ready to face the Jaguars on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Drake Maye’s contract with the Patriots?

Drake Maye, selected by the New England Patriots with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, signed a four-year contract worth $36.6 million. This deal includes a $23.4 million signing bonus, with the full amount of the contract guaranteed.

see also NFL News: Jacoby Brissett breaks silence on losing Patriots QB1 job to Drake Maye

In 2024, Maye will earn a base salary of $795,000, combined with his signing bonus, making his total cap hit for the year $6.66 million​. His average annual salary is around $9.16 million.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE