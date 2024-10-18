Trending topics:
Patriots News: Drake Maye shares massive update on his knee injury

The New England Patriots will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, and Drake Maye has now provided a huge update on his availability for the game regarding his knee injury.

Drake Maye, quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesDrake Maye, quarterback of the New England Patriots

By Fernando Franco Puga

Drake Maye has recently been named the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. Now, he has provided a huge update about his knee injury, revealing whether he will be ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

It has been tough for the Patriots to find a solid quarterback since Tom Brady‘s departure. The legendary signal-caller left a massive void in New England, and so far, no one has been able to fill it.

The AFC East team has struggled to find a suitable successor for Brady. Now, Drake Maye has high expectations placed on him, as the rookie looks forward to being the solution to the team’s problems.

Drake Maye gives big update on his knee injury ahead of Week 7

There is a lot of hope invested in Drake Maye. The Patriots selected him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, securing one of the top quarterback prospects of his class.

During the offseason, New England signed Jacoby Brissett to add depth to their quarterback room. The veteran, who briefly played with the Patriots in 2016, competed with Maye for the starting role, eventually winning the spot over the rookie.

According to reports, the AFC East team wanted Maye to learn from Jacoby Brissett. However, Brissett struggled early in the 2024 NFL season and was benched after five games.

Drake Maye made his debut as the starter in a tough Week 6 loss against the Houston Texans. He threw for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, but unfortunately ended the game with a knee injury.

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Now, Maye has provided an update on his health status for Week 7. According to the rookie, he is fully recovered from his knee issue and will be ready to face the Jaguars on Sunday.

What is Drake Maye’s contract with the Patriots?

Drake Maye, selected by the New England Patriots with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, signed a four-year contract worth $36.6 million. This deal includes a $23.4 million signing bonus, with the full amount of the contract guaranteed.

In 2024, Maye will earn a base salary of $795,000, combined with his signing bonus, making his total cap hit for the year $6.66 million​. His average annual salary is around $9.16 million.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

