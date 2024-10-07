Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots News: Jerod Mayo issues stern warning to Jacoby Brissett after poor performances

The New England Patriots are struggling with their quarterback situation, and now HC Jerod Mayo has issued a stern warning to Jacoby Brissett following several poor performances.

Jacoby Brissett, quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesJacoby Brissett, quarterback of the New England Patriots

By Fernando Franco Puga

Finding a new starting quarterback after Tom Brady’s departure has been tough for the New England Patriots. Following several poor performances by Jacoby Brissett, HC Jerod Mayo has now issued a stern warning to the player about his future.

It is not easy to fill the shoes for the starting quarterback job in the Patriots. Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the AFC East team, completely transforming the franchise into one of the most successful in the entire NFL.

Unfortunately for New England, Tom Brady made the decision to leave the club in 2020. Since then, the Patriots have not been able to find a decent replacement, and they are still searching for one to this day.

Advertisement

Jerod Mayo changes the tone on potential switch at starting QB position

Earlier this year, the Patriots made several changes to their offense. The club moved on from Mac Jones after three years, leaving them in need of a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

New England Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers arrested; charges stem from assault to drug offenses

see also

New England Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers arrested; charges stem from assault to drug offenses

The bar has been very high since Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback left a huge gap to fill for the Patriots, and unfortunately, no one has managed to fill it properly as of today.

Advertisement

During the offseason, the Patriots drafted Drake Maye in the first round and welcomed back Jacoby Brissett. The veteran won the starting job, but he has not had a great campaign so far.

The Patriots have fallen to 1-4 this year with Brissett leading the offense. After a poor performance against the Dolphins, everyone is wondering if Jacoby should continue as the starter, and Jerod Mayo has issued a strong warning to him about it.

Advertisement
Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” Mayo said about Brissett’s performance against the Dolphins. “I thought we played well enough defensively and on special teams to win the football game. Look, as the quarterback — and he understands this — he touches the ball on every single play, and we didn’t win the game or score enough points to win the game. I think he would echo that same sentiment that it wasn’t good enough.”

Advertisement

Will the Patriots bench Jacoby Brissett for Week 6?

Prior to Week 4, Jerod Mayo said that Jacoby Brissett would not be benched in the coming weeks. However, the head coach has now changed his tone on this matter, opening the possibility of a switch at the position soon.

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick&#039;s next destination

see also

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination

“Every single day, we are all being evaluated, and it’s no different now,” Mayo said when asked about a potential change at the starting QB role. Drake Maye could get a chance earlier than expected as starter if Brissett continues with these poor performances.

Advertisement

Survey

Should the Patriots bench Jacoby Brissett for Week 6?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta
Soccer

Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals a big difference between Warriors' and Mavericks' offenses
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals a big difference between Warriors' and Mavericks' offenses

NFL News: Peyton Manning makes something clear about Chiefs' Mahomes after slow start
NFL

NFL News: Peyton Manning makes something clear about Chiefs' Mahomes after slow start

Barcelona legend says Lamine Yamal is already at Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's level
Soccer

Barcelona legend says Lamine Yamal is already at Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's level

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo