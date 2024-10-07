The New England Patriots are struggling with their quarterback situation, and now HC Jerod Mayo has issued a stern warning to Jacoby Brissett following several poor performances.

Finding a new starting quarterback after Tom Brady’s departure has been tough for the New England Patriots. Following several poor performances by Jacoby Brissett, HC Jerod Mayo has now issued a stern warning to the player about his future.

It is not easy to fill the shoes for the starting quarterback job in the Patriots. Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the AFC East team, completely transforming the franchise into one of the most successful in the entire NFL.

Unfortunately for New England, Tom Brady made the decision to leave the club in 2020. Since then, the Patriots have not been able to find a decent replacement, and they are still searching for one to this day.

Jerod Mayo changes the tone on potential switch at starting QB position

Earlier this year, the Patriots made several changes to their offense. The club moved on from Mac Jones after three years, leaving them in need of a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

The bar has been very high since Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback left a huge gap to fill for the Patriots, and unfortunately, no one has managed to fill it properly as of today.

During the offseason, the Patriots drafted Drake Maye in the first round and welcomed back Jacoby Brissett. The veteran won the starting job, but he has not had a great campaign so far.

The Patriots have fallen to 1-4 this year with Brissett leading the offense. After a poor performance against the Dolphins, everyone is wondering if Jacoby should continue as the starter, and Jerod Mayo has issued a strong warning to him about it.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” Mayo said about Brissett’s performance against the Dolphins. “I thought we played well enough defensively and on special teams to win the football game. Look, as the quarterback — and he understands this — he touches the ball on every single play, and we didn’t win the game or score enough points to win the game. I think he would echo that same sentiment that it wasn’t good enough.”

Will the Patriots bench Jacoby Brissett for Week 6?

Prior to Week 4, Jerod Mayo said that Jacoby Brissett would not be benched in the coming weeks. However, the head coach has now changed his tone on this matter, opening the possibility of a switch at the position soon.

“Every single day, we are all being evaluated, and it’s no different now,” Mayo said when asked about a potential change at the starting QB role. Drake Maye could get a chance earlier than expected as starter if Brissett continues with these poor performances.

