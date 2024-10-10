NFL News: Jacoby Brissett breaks silence on losing Patriots QB1 job to Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett sent a surprising message regarding the job dispute against Drake Maye in the NFL.

The New England Patriots are in trouble, as they are on a four-game losing streak. It’s clearly not a good start to the 2024 NFL season as they find themselves in fourth place in the AFC East with a 1-4 record. Adding to the bad momentum is the starting quarterback battle between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Brissett started every game of the season, but head coach Jerod Mayo made a strong decision to start rookie Drake Maye at quarterback in response to the franchise’s poor performance in the National Football League.

“I don’t think words can really describe how tough it is,” Brissett said, breaking his silence in the Boston Herald. The Patriots quarterback was upset and frustrated by Mayo’s decision. These are difficult hours for the former Indianapolis Colt, who will wait on the bench.

Despite his feelings about the situation, Brissett said the competition for the position was healthy. “I’m here to support Drake Maye. I told him not to worry about me, and if he does, he’s worrying about the wrong thing,” the quarterback said.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Brissett’s performance in the 2024 NFL

The Patriots quarterback is playing for his fifth team in the last five seasons. He arrives from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise for which he played just three games last season. In the current 2024 NFL, Brissett has completed 79 of 135 attempts for 696 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

The Patriots have lost their last four games and next face the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Drake Maye’s side will be looking for just their second win of the season.