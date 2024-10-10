Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jacoby Brissett breaks silence on losing Patriots QB1 job to Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett sent a surprising message regarding the job dispute against Drake Maye in the NFL.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
© (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Ignacio Cairola

The New England Patriots are in trouble, as they are on a four-game losing streak. It’s clearly not a good start to the 2024 NFL season as they find themselves in fourth place in the AFC East with a 1-4 record. Adding to the bad momentum is the starting quarterback battle between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

Brissett started every game of the season, but head coach Jerod Mayo made a strong decision to start rookie Drake Maye at quarterback in response to the franchise’s poor performance in the National Football League.

“I don’t think words can really describe how tough it is,” Brissett said, breaking his silence in the Boston Herald. The Patriots quarterback was upset and frustrated by Mayo’s decision. These are difficult hours for the former Indianapolis Colt, who will wait on the bench.

Advertisement

Despite his feelings about the situation, Brissett said the competition for the position was healthy. “I’m here to support Drake Maye. I told him not to worry about me, and if he does, he’s worrying about the wrong thing,” the quarterback said.

Drake Maye New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

Brissett’s performance in the 2024 NFL

The Patriots quarterback is playing for his fifth team in the last five seasons. He arrives from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise for which he played just three games last season. In the current 2024 NFL, Brissett has completed 79 of 135 attempts for 696 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

NFL News: Patriots&#039; Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans

see also

NFL News: Patriots' Drake Maye makes something clear about his debut as starting QB against the Texans

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

The Patriots have lost their last four games and next face the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Drake Maye’s side will be looking for just their second win of the season.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade could be a game-changer for Anthony Davis
NBA

NBA Rumors: Potential Los Angeles Lakers trade could be a game-changer for Anthony Davis

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert unveils major league changes
Sports

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert unveils major league changes

NBA News: Mavs’ Kyrie Irving disappointed about Team USA omission, entertains surprising option
NBA

NBA News: Mavs’ Kyrie Irving disappointed about Team USA omission, entertains surprising option

Aaron Rodgers at risk of breaking an unfortunate NFL record vs. the Bills
NFL

Aaron Rodgers at risk of breaking an unfortunate NFL record vs. the Bills

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo