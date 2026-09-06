Patriots OC Josh McDaniels takes responsibility for Super Bowl loss ahead of opener vs Seahawks

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels commented on the Super Bowl loss ahead of the NFL season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks once again following their Super Bowl loss in the season opener, where Drake Maye already stepped in to clarify the revenge narrative, and concerns remain surrounding the status of running back TreVeyon Henderson. However, there is already some tension in the air, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels even speaking out on the matter.

Josh McDaniels took the blame for the team’s poor showing in the Super Bowl last season. “They out-everythinged us in the game,” McDaniels said on Sunday, per Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan.

McDaniels also said to “start with him not doing a good enough job” when specifically asked about New England’s pass protection during the Super Bowl. In that matchup, the Patriots were completely outplayed and will look to learn from their mistakes.

Advertisement

Failures on offense

The Patriots failed to protect quarterback Drake Maye during the Super Bowl. Seattle sacked him six times and kept him under constant pressure. Offensive line struggles plagued New England throughout the playoffs, resulting in Maye being sacked 20 times in the postseason.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first quarter.

As a result, the Patriots made a strong effort to rebuild their offensive line this offseason. They signed Alijah Vera-Tucker from the Jets in free agency and drafted Caleb Lomu in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

The Patriots can be viewed as a much more complete team, especially compared to their performance in the Super Bowl. New England also added key offensive pieces, acquiring AJ Brown via trade and signing Romeo Doubs to upgrade their receiving corps.

Patriots fans pushing the revenge narrative should have reason to be optimistic that they can compete with the Seahawks in Week 1. A rematch could give New England a valuable boost to kick off the regular season.