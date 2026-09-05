Patriots’ Drake Maye dismisses revenge narrative for game vs Seahawks

New England Patriots star Drake Maye made it clear what the narrative is surrounding the Week 1 game of the 2026-27 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks.

The New England Patriots will start the 2026-27 NFL season against the team that beat them in the Super Bowl last season, the Seattle Seahawks. While a revenge narrative had already been building, Drake Maye dismissed that idea.

He said as much on Saturday when asked about the matchup, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. The 24-year-old signal-caller gave the Seahawks credit for winning the title last season and appears solely focused on playing the Week 1 contest against Seattle.

“Drake Maye says this isn’t a revenge game for the Patriots,” Daniels reported. “They won the big one,” Maye said, making it clear that while they will give their best, there is no feeling of revenge, as they are aware it does not carry the same weight as a Super Bowl.

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The game ahead between Patriots vs Seahawks

While it may not be a revenge game for the third-year veteran, Patriots fans will certainly want payback in Week 1 after the team was defeated 29-13 in the Super Bowl.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Maye led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL. Expectations are high this year, especially after the front office acquired star receiver AJ Brown, who already expressed his excitement about playing with Maye.

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The receiving corps was revamped overall, as Romeo Doubs signed with the club as a free agent, providing Maye with plenty of options for the 2026-27 season.

The Patriots’ season opener against the Seahawks will mark the first time since 2012 that the league holds its first official game on a Wednesday. Following this game, Drake Maye and his teammates will not play again until Sept. 20 in a Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving the club a mini bye week to start the new year.